10 months ago
BRIEF-Bloomin' Brands reports Q3 earnings per share $0.18
October 28, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 10 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Bloomin' Brands Inc

* Sees fiscal 2016 U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.70 to $0.75

* Bloomin' Brands-expects to incur in 2017 incremental $9 million expense related to regulations raising salary threshold for employees exempted from overtime

* Bloomin' Brands announces 2016 Q3 diluted EPS of $0.18 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.20; repurchases 7.1 million shares of common stock for $135 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Repurchases 7.1 million shares of common stock for $135 million in quarter

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales for Outback Steakhouse in Brazil up 7.3%

* Qtrly combined U.S. Comparable restaurant sales down 0.7%

* Sees fy adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.30 to $1.35

* Sees FY combined U.S. comparable restaurant sales to be down 1.0% to 1.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
