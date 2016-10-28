FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Everysport acquires Stallskriket and expands to Norway
#Advertising/Marketing
October 28, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Everysport acquires Stallskriket and expands to Norway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Everysport Media Group AB :

* Says has acquired 100% stake in Media-Fon AS with product Stallskriket

* Acquisition becomes Everysport's official expansion to Norway

* Acquisition is done through non-cash share issue of 2 million shares

* Seller is Christer Invest AS

* Media-Fon had 2015 turnover of 5.95 million Norwegian crowns ($718,590.36) and result of 350,000 crowns

* Media-Fon is estimated to have 2016 turnover of about 6 million crowns with positive operating profit

Source text: bit.ly/2eYPV24

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2801 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

