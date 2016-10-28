BRIEF-Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Q3 adjusted EPS $3.20

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd :
* Under Double-Double program, targeting adjusted EPS of at least $6.78 by 2017 end, which is double of 2014 adjusted EPS of $3.39
* Royal Caribbean reports solid third quarter results and remains on path to the Double-Double
* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share about $1.20
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.00 to $6.10
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.20
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $3.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $3.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full year adjusted earnings guidance is unchanged at $6.00 to $6.10 per share.
* Constant-currency net yields are expected to be up 4.0% or better for full year
* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd qtrly revenue $2.56 billion versus $2.52 billion
* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd qtrly net yields were up 2.9% on a constant-currency basis (up 0.4%, as-reported)
* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd qtrly net cruise costs ("NCC") 8excluding fuel were down 1.6% on a constant-currency basis (down 2.0%, as-reported)
* FY NCC excluding fuel are expected to be up approximately 1.0% on a constant-currency basis
* "At this time, 2017 itineraries are booked ahead of last year in both rate and volume" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: