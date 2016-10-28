BRIEF-Russia's PIK Group acquires two projects in St Petersburg

Oct 28 (Reuters) - PIK Group :

* Announces acquisition of two land plots for the construction of residential buildings in St Petersburg;

* Says one of the projects implies construction of 72,000 square metres of housing and is to be implemented in two stages over a three-year period;

* The other project implies construction of 115,000 square metres of housing over a five-year period;

* Says entering the St Petersburg market is one of the company's strategic objectives as part of its strategy of building up diversified land bank. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)