Bank Hapoalim to let go 1,500 workers at cost of 1.2 bln shekels
October 30, 2016 / 7:11 AM / in 10 months

Bank Hapoalim to let go 1,500 workers at cost of 1.2 bln shekels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank, said on Sunday its board approved an efficiency plan under which 1,500 workers will take early retirement from 2017-2020 at a cost of 1.2 billion shekels ($312 million).

This is in addition to 300 workers expected to leave the bank voluntarily in 2016.

Subject to the approval of the banking regulator, the cost of the programme in terms of the capital adequacy ratio will be spread out over five years to avoid an immediate and full impact on the ratio.

Starting in 2021, the bank expects annual pre tax savings of 450 million shekels. ($1 = 3.8465 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

