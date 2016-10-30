UPDATE 1-Bank Hapoalim to axe another 1,500 jobs under cost-cutting plan

(Adds details, background, CEO quote)

TEL AVIV, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank, said on Sunday its board approved an efficiency plan under which 1,500 workers will take early retirement from 2017-2020 at a cost of 1.2 billion shekels ($312 million).

This is in addition to 300 workers expected to leave the bank voluntarily in 2016.

Subject to the approval of the banking regulator, the cost of the programme in terms of the capital adequacy ratio will be spread out over five years to avoid an immediate and full impact on the ratio.

Starting in 2021, the bank expects annual pre-tax savings of 450 million shekels.

The Bank of Israel has ordered banks to improve operational efficiency. Hapoalim rivals Leumi and Israel Discount have already announced job cuts and early retirement plans this year.

Between the years 2012-2015 Hapoalim reduced its workforce by 1,800 workers, or 13 percent. Its operating efficiency ratio - the ratio of expenses to income - stood at 61 percent in 2015 and the latest cost-cutting programme will reduce this to 58 percent.

"The competitive and regulatory environment requires that the bank strive to become more efficient in order to meet regulatory demands," Hapoalim Chief Executive Arik Pinto said in a statement.

"The bank's management has taken on an especially challenging efficiency plan alongside plans and activities for business growth."

Last week Hapoalim said it received approval from the banking regulator to raise its dividend payout to 30 percent of net profit for the third quarter.

Shares in Hapoalim were down 0.8 percent at 21.90 shekels in afternoon trade on Sunday, compared with a 1.1 percent decline in the Tel Aviv banking index. ($1 = 3.8465 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and Susan Fenton)