10 months ago
BRIEF-Russia's PIK may delist from London Stock Exchange - main shareholder
October 31, 2016 / 5:41 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's PIK may delist from London Stock Exchange - main shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russia's PIK Group :

* Main shareholder Sergei Gordeev says PIK may delist from the London Stock Exchange

* PIK buys privately held rival Morton from Gordeev

* Deal may create a leader in Russian property development market with a turnover of 180 billion roubles ($2.9 billion)

* Morton is one of the biggest homebuilders in the Moscow region with 5.3 million square metres of projects at various stages as well as an 8-million-sq m land bank ($1 = 63.0119 roubles) Further company coverage:

Reporting By Olga Sichkar

