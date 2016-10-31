BRIEF-Looser Holding 9-month net income up 58 pct at CHF 10.1 million

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Looser Holding AG :

* Consolidated revenue declined by 0.7 percent to 328.4 million Swiss francs ($332.46 million) (prior year: 330.7 million francs) in first nine months of 2016

* 9-month operating result (EBITDA) was 37.8 million francs (prior year: 37.9 million francs)

* 9-month EBIT increased by about 13 percent to 18.7 million francs with an EBIT margin of 5.7 percent

* 9-month consolidated net income rose by 57.6 percent from relevant prior year date to 10.1 million francs (prior year: 6.4 million francs)

* Again anticipates a significant revenue and earnings growth and an increase in EBITDA margin for full financial year 2016

* Announced combination of Looser Holding with AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG is progressing as planned

* Two companies will hold extraordinary general meetings on 1 November 2016 (AFG) and 2 November 2016 (Looser Holding AG), respectively

* Implementation of purchase contract relating to 53.4 percent of shares and public purchase and exchange offer for remaining shares are to be completed by mid-dec 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9878 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)