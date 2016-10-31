Oct 31 Moody's:

* Moody's - Combined portfolio of Bayer and Monsanto will be broad-based and well-balanced across indications and crops

* Moody's - Complementary nature of Bayer's and Monsanto's portfolios should limit potential for compulsory disposals

* Moody's: Bayer's acquisition of Monsanto will push leverage up sharply in the short term Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Kanishka Singh)