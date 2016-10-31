UPDATE 1-Sony surprises with profit warning on sale of battery business
* Cuts operating profit outlook to Y270 bln vs Y309 bln estimate
Oct 31 Moody's:
* Moody's - Combined portfolio of Bayer and Monsanto will be broad-based and well-balanced across indications and crops
* Moody's - Complementary nature of Bayer's and Monsanto's portfolios should limit potential for compulsory disposals
* Moody's: Bayer's acquisition of Monsanto will push leverage up sharply in the short term Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Kanishka Singh)
TOKYO, Oct 31 Monthly trading volume plunged to a four-year low on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board and turnover hit its lowest for this year in October as liquidity was capped by the Bank of Japan's scheme to buy exchange-traded funds, traders said.
* Q3 total income 374 million Swedish crowns ($41.4 million) versus 296 million crowns year ago