Oct 31 (Reuters) -

** AK Bars Bank plans book building for 5 billion rouble ($79.18 million) BO-06 series bonds in mid-November

** Maturity period is 5 years, offer is in 2 years

** Coupon benchmark rate is 10.5-10.9 pct per annum

** Yield benchmark rate is 10.78-11.20 pct per annum

** Organizers of the placement are AK Bars Bank and UniCredit Bank ($1 = 63.1473 roubles)