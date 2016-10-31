FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Acotel Group completes agreement for sale of Noverca
#IT Services & Consulting
October 31, 2016 / 9:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Acotel Group completes agreement for sale of Noverca

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Acotel Group SpA :

* Said on Friday that it signed an agreement with Telecom Italia for the sale of its 100 percent interest in Noverca Srl

* Says Noverca is the sole mobile virtual network aggregator currently present on the Italian market

* The transaction has been concluded at a price based on an enterprise value of 4.5 million euros ($4.93 million)

* This will be adjusted by the value of the target company's net debt at Oct. 31, provisionally valued at about 0.2 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9131 euros Gdynia Newsroom

