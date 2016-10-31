BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers reports qtrly GAAP loss per share of $0.30

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Scorpio Bulkers Inc

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc. announces financial results for the third quarter of 2016

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc qtrly gaap loss per share $0.30

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* There were no non-gaap adjustments to earnings in three months ended September 30, 2016

* Reached agreements with shipyards to reduce price to be paid under shipbuilding contracts of four Kamsarmax vessels, two Ultramax vessels

* Company also reached agreements to delay delivery of the six vessels by approximately one to three months each

* The vessels, previously expected to be delivered between Sept 2016 and Nov 2016 will now be, or were, delivered between October 2016 and Jan 2017

* Pursuant to the delays, $59.1 million that was previously expected to be paid to shipyards during Q4 is now expected to be paid in Q1 2017

* Qtrly vessel revenue $23.9 million versus $15.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: