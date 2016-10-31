FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers reports qtrly GAAP loss per share of $0.30
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 10:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers reports qtrly GAAP loss per share of $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Scorpio Bulkers Inc

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc. announces financial results for the third quarter of 2016

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc qtrly gaap loss per share $0.30

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* There were no non-gaap adjustments to earnings in three months ended September 30, 2016

* Reached agreements with shipyards to reduce price to be paid under shipbuilding contracts of four Kamsarmax vessels, two Ultramax vessels

* Company also reached agreements to delay delivery of the six vessels by approximately one to three months each

* The vessels, previously expected to be delivered between Sept 2016 and Nov 2016 will now be, or were, delivered between October 2016 and Jan 2017

* Pursuant to the delays, $59.1 million that was previously expected to be paid to shipyards during Q4 is now expected to be paid in Q1 2017

* Qtrly vessel revenue $23.9 million versus $15.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.