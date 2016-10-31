BRIEF-BB Seguridade announces new share buyback programme

Oct 31 (Reuters) - BB Seguridade Participacoes SA :

* Said on Friday its board approved new share repurchase programme for up to 10 million shares

* The programme to run between Oct. 27 2016 and Oct. 26, 2017

* The company concluded repurchase programme approved on Oct. 15, 2015 and bought back 3.4 million ordinary shares, corresponding to 0.5 percent of its share capital, at the average price of 24.46 Brazilian reais ($7.63) per share

Source text: bit.ly/2eLzGc3

Further company coverage: