10 months ago
BRIEF-Lupo to sell 78.9 pct stake in Mediacontech to Europa Investimenti Special Situations
#Entertainment Production
October 31, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Lupo to sell 78.9 pct stake in Mediacontech to Europa Investimenti Special Situations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mediacontech SpA :

* Said on Friday that shareholder Lupo SpA accepted the offer of Europa Investimenti Special Situations Srl (EISS) for the acquisition of Lupo's whole stake in Mediacontech

* Lupo owns 78.9 percent in the company

* EISS is specialized in extraordinary finance operations and invests in companies operating in the Made in Italy sector

* The transaction price corresponds to 6.3 million euros ($6.90 million), corresponding to 0.43 euro per share

* EISS offer envisages an earn-out which can raise the transaction price to 10.4 million euros

* The finalization of the agreement will lead to the launch by EISS of a compulsory tender offer on Mediacontech share capital at the price of 0.43 euro per share

* EISS does not aim to delist the company

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9132 euros Gdynia Newsroom

