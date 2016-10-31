FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2016 / 12:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sagard Capital and Fairfax Financial enter "Stalking Horse" Asset Purchase Agreement with Performance Sports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Sagard Capital Partners

* Sagard capital - upon approval, bidding procedures will provide debtors will pay break-up fee equal to $20.1 million upon consummation of alternate transaction (adds dropped word 'million')

* Press release - sagard capital and fairfax financial enter into "stalking horse" asset purchase agreement with performance sports group for us$575 million

* Sagard capital and fairfax financial enter into "stalking horse" asset purchase agreement with performance sports group for us$575 million

* Sagard capital - 9938982 canada inc, acquisition vehicle to be owned by co, fairfax, entered into asset purchase agreement with performance sports group Source text for Eikon:

