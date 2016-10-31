FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Heartland Financial USA, Inc. and Founders Bancorp announce merger agreement
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Heartland Financial USA, Inc. and Founders Bancorp announce merger agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Heartland Financial USA Inc

* Heartland Financial USA Inc - cash and stock transaction valued at about $29.1 million, or $21.87 per share (subject to certain adjustments)

* Heartland Financial USA, Inc. and Founders Bancorp announce merger agreement

* Heartland Financial USA - transaction is expected to be tax-free exchange with respect to stock consideration received by shareholders of founders

* Heartland Financial USA Inc -Says expects transaction to be accretive to its earnings per share within first full year of combined operations Source text :

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.