BRIEF-Toleranzia applies for another Orphan Drug Designation
October 31, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Toleranzia applies for another Orphan Drug Designation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Toleranzia AB :

* Says has submitted an application for Orphan Drug Designation to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

* Application relates to the new tolerogenic the company informed through a press release on Oct. 21, 2016

* Granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US provides seven years of market exclusivity in the US market and significant help from the regulatory authorities

* The Company believes that the approval of the Authority may come within 60-90 days

Source text: bit.ly/2f0UVXI

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

