10 months ago
BRIEF-UniCredit completes Ukrsotsbank sale, currency effect capital neutral
October 31, 2016 / 4:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-UniCredit completes Ukrsotsbank sale, currency effect capital neutral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - UniCredit says:

* completes sale of 99.9 percent of Ukrsotsbank to Alfa Group's ABH Holdings in exchange for 9.9 percent in ABHH

* Terms and conditions of the deal are unchanged vis-à-vis January 11 announcement

* Economic impacts already included in 2015 results with the exception of the cumulative currency effects amounting to about minus 750 million euros (as of September 30, 2016) which will be capital neutral Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

