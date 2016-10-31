BRIEF-Viacom says Robert Bakish appointed acting CEO, acting president

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc :
* Viacom announces leadership transition
* Says Robert Bakish appointed acting CEO and acting president
* Robert Bakish appointed acting president and CEO, having led Viacom's international growth since 2007
* Bakish is also being appointed to new role of president and chief executive officer of Viacom Global Entertainment Group
* Robert Bakish will succeed Tom Dooley, who, as previously announced, will be leaving company
* New business unit combines Viacom's International Media Networks Division with company's Music And Entertainment Group
* In addition, Tv Land and CMT will join Global Entertainment Group Portfolio under Bakish
* BET Networks will continue to function as a separate group
* Viacom's Kids and Family Group will be reestablished as "Nickelodeon Group" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: