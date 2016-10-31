FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Viacom says Robert Bakish appointed acting CEO, acting president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc :

* Viacom announces leadership transition

* Says Robert Bakish appointed acting CEO and acting president

* Robert Bakish appointed acting president and CEO, having led Viacom's international growth since 2007

* Bakish is also being appointed to new role of president and chief executive officer of Viacom Global Entertainment Group

* Robert Bakish will succeed Tom Dooley, who, as previously announced, will be leaving company

* New business unit combines Viacom's International Media Networks Division with company's Music And Entertainment Group

* In addition, Tv Land and CMT will join Global Entertainment Group Portfolio under Bakish

* BET Networks will continue to function as a separate group

* Viacom's Kids and Family Group will be reestablished as "Nickelodeon Group" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

