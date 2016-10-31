FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.77
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.77

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd :

* Allied World reports a 96.2% combined ratio for the third quarter 2016

* Qtrly revenue $647.2 million versus $583.4 million

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.77

* Qtrly net investment income growth of 10.7% over Q3 of 2015

* Qtrly gross premiums written were $730.2 million, a 3.2% decrease compared to $754.1 million in Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

