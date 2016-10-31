BRIEF-Aegion reports Q3 adjusted non-GAAP EPS of $0.32

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Aegion Corp :
* Aegion Corporation reports 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32
* Q3 earnings per share $0.34
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Contract backlog was $743.9 million at september 30, 2016
* Initial outlook for 2017 indicates favorable conditions in core markets for North American municipal pipe rehabilitation
* qtrly revenues $308.5 million versus $356.6 million
* Q3 revenue view $318.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: