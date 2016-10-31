FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aegion reports Q3 adjusted non-GAAP EPS of $0.32
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 10:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Aegion reports Q3 adjusted non-GAAP EPS of $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Aegion Corp :

* Aegion Corporation reports 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Contract backlog was $743.9 million at september 30, 2016

* Initial outlook for 2017 indicates favorable conditions in core markets for North American municipal pipe rehabilitation

* qtrly revenues $308.5 million versus $356.6 million

* Q3 revenue view $318.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

