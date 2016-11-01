FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Biofrontera resolves on capital increase and issue of convertible bonds
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 1, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Biofrontera resolves on capital increase and issue of convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Biofrontera AG :

* Said on Monday resolves on capital increase and issue of convertible bonds

* To increase the registered capital of the Company from currently 30,347,813 euros by up to 5,012,950 euros ($5.50 million) to up to 35,360,763 euros by issuing up to 5,012,950 new no-par registered shares with a calculatory participation in the registered capital of 1.00 euro

* To issue up to 49,990 subordinate convertible bonds with a nominal amount of 100 euros each and in a total nominal amount of 4,999,000 euros

* Bonds mature on Dec. 31, 2020

* Each Bond may be converted into ordinary shares of the Company at a calculatory participation in the registered capital of 1.00 euro and dividend rights from the year of the issue

* The conversion price of bonds will initially be 3.00 euros per share, from Jan. 1, 2017 4.00 euros per share and from Jan. 1, 2018 5.00 euros per share

* Intends to use the expected net proceeds of approx. 19.5 million euros for the repayment of the bond due on Jan. 1, 2017 in an amount of about 9 million euros, as well as to finance the commercialization of Ameluz in the USA and covering ongoing costs of operations

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9117 euros Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.