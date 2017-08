LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** European shares see choppy trading, now up slightly

** STOXX back into positive territory after hitting 2-week low

** Shell rises after results, but BP drops back

** Moneysupermarket, Orkla rise after strong updates

** Basic Resources support market but Pharma weigh (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)