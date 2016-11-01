Severstal says exports Chinese cold rolled steel to EU on low duties

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Severstal, one of Russia's largest steelmakers, said it is exporting Chinese cold rolled steel to the European Union, instead of its own Russian steel, because EU anti-dumping duties on the Chinese product are much lower.

"We've started buying Chinese cold rolled for our steel service centres. There are very low duties on Chinese (cold rolled) so we're better off bringing (the steel) in from China," said chief executive Vadim Larin.