10 months ago
BRIEF-Sonic Automotive Q3 EPS $0.42 from cont ops
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sonic Automotive Q3 EPS $0.42 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sonic Automotive Inc :

* Sees annual revenues from Nissan open-point in Cleveland to be more than $30 million

* Q3 net income from continuing operations include net pre-tax charges of $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Sonic Automotive, Inc. Reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.59 to $0.69 from continuing operations

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.10, revenue view $9.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Expect weakness to continue in Houston market, especially in our high-line stores"

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.95 to $2.05 from continuing operations

* Qtrly total revenues $2.56 billion versus $2.49 billion

* Q3 revenue view $2.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

