FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
MEDIA-Putin invites Lukoil to bid for Rosneft stake - Vedomosti
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 2, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 10 months ago

MEDIA-Putin invites Lukoil to bid for Rosneft stake - Vedomosti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered Lukoil the chance to take part in the privatisation of top oil producer Rosneft, Vedomosti reports, citing unnamed sources.

* A pool of companies loyal to the Kremlin and willing to bid for Rosneft is being formed and includes China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp), Kazakh state oil firm KazMunayGaz, and Russia's Surgutneftegaz , the business daily says, citing a source familiar with the negotiations over Rosneft's privatisation. -- Source link: bit.ly/2eby87l -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.