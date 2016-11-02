MEDIA-Putin invites Lukoil to bid for Rosneft stake - Vedomosti

* Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered Lukoil the chance to take part in the privatisation of top oil producer Rosneft, Vedomosti reports, citing unnamed sources.

* A pool of companies loyal to the Kremlin and willing to bid for Rosneft is being formed and includes China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp), Kazakh state oil firm KazMunayGaz, and Russia's Surgutneftegaz , the business daily says, citing a source familiar with the negotiations over Rosneft's privatisation. -- Source link: bit.ly/2eby87l -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)