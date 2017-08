Nov 2(Reuters) - EC2 SA :

* Said on Monday that it revised its FY 2016 forecast: sees now revenue of 3.2 million zlotys ($822,800) versus previously forecasted 5.5 million zlotys

* Sees FY 2016 net profit of 300,000 zlotys versus previously forecasted 800,000 zlotys

* Maintains its FY 2017 revenue forecast at 6.8 million zlotys

* Previously revised its financial forecast on Aug. 2

