BRIEF-Platige Image's unit signs worth EUR 4.5 mln deal for movie

Nov 2(Reuters) - Platige Image SA :

* Said on Monday its unit, Platige Films sp. z o.o., signed 4.5 million euros ($4.98 million) deal with Imaginew Internacional Unipessoal Lda (producer)

* The deal concerns co-production of family adventure movie under working title of 'Fatima: Animated Movie' and a short etude

* In exchange for the funds, Platige Films will provide the producer of the movie with 60 pct of shares in the film copywright

* The movie premiere to be held on May 13, 2018

