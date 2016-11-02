FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 2, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Platige Image's unit signs worth EUR 4.5 mln deal for movie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2(Reuters) - Platige Image SA :

* Said on Monday its unit, Platige Films sp. z o.o., signed 4.5 million euros ($4.98 million) deal with Imaginew Internacional Unipessoal Lda (producer)

* The deal concerns co-production of family adventure movie under working title of 'Fatima: Animated Movie' and a short etude

* In exchange for the funds, Platige Films will provide the producer of the movie with 60 pct of shares in the film copywright

* The movie premiere to be held on May 13, 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9038 euros Gdynia Newsroom

