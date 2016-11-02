BRIEF-Glanbia reiterates FY EPS growth guidance of 8-10 pct

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Glanbia Plc

* Glanbia reiterates FY guidance of 8%10% growth in adjusted EPS, constant currency

* Glanbia says wholly owned revenue up 2.0% Y/Y on reported basis and up 2.4% on a constant currency basis in 9 months to Oct 1

* Glanbia Performance Nutrition revenue increased by 10.9% Y/Y in first 9 months; driven by a strong volume increase of 5.6%

* Glanbia Nutritionals revenue declined in first 9 months by 0.8% as volume growth of 3.9% was offset by a price decline of 4.7%, reflecting lower dairy market pricing Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)