FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Bank Of the Philippine Islands posts net income of 17.38 billion pesos in 2016 YTD
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2016 / 8:21 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bank Of the Philippine Islands posts net income of 17.38 billion pesos in 2016 YTD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bank Of The Philippine Islands

* YTD Q3 net interest income was up 9.1% to 31.28 billion pesos

* Posts net income of 17.38 billion pesos in 2016 ytd q3, up 25.6%

* Bank Of The Philippine Islands-2016 year-to-date (YTD)Q3 net income was 17.38 billion pesos, up 25.6% year-on-year.

* Bank Of The Philippine Islands- year-to-date (YTD) Q3 total revenues rose 14.3% to 50.42 billion pesos

* Bank Of The Philippine Islands- gross 90-day NPLS dropped to 1.6%, from 1.8%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.