Nov 2 (Reuters) - Doradcy24 SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed an annex to the agreement concerning purchase of 7,200 shares of PolDevelopment24 (Polcredito Sp. o.o.)

* After signing the annex the company will pay 136,080 zlotys ($34,975) for 7,200 shares, which means 18.9 zlotys per share

* The original purchase price was set at 194,400 zlotys in total or 27.0 zlotys per share

