BRIEF-Local Pensions Partnership launches 5 bln stg Global Equity Fund

Nov 2 (Reuters) -

* Local Pensions Partnership says launches 5 billion pounds Global Equity Fund.

* Made up of the pooled holdings of its existing main clients and shareholder funds; the Lancashire County Pension Fund (LCPF) and London Pensions Fund Authority (LPFA).

* The Global Equity fund is the first in a series of asset-class funds to be launched under the LPP's Authorised Contractual Scheme (ACS) with future funds planned for fixed income, total return and property.

* More illiquid investments such as private equity, infrastructure and credit are being consolidated under special purpose vehicles over the next six months.

* The fund comprises approximately 40 percent internally managed equities with 60 percent managed by MFS Investment Management, Robeco and Magellan. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)