FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Local Pensions Partnership launches 5 bln stg Global Equity Fund
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Local Pensions Partnership launches 5 bln stg Global Equity Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) -

* Local Pensions Partnership says launches 5 billion pounds Global Equity Fund.

* Made up of the pooled holdings of its existing main clients and shareholder funds; the Lancashire County Pension Fund (LCPF) and London Pensions Fund Authority (LPFA).

* The Global Equity fund is the first in a series of asset-class funds to be launched under the LPP's Authorised Contractual Scheme (ACS) with future funds planned for fixed income, total return and property.

* More illiquid investments such as private equity, infrastructure and credit are being consolidated under special purpose vehicles over the next six months.

* The fund comprises approximately 40 percent internally managed equities with 60 percent managed by MFS Investment Management, Robeco and Magellan. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.