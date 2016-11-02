FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 2, 2016 / 9:31 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Pegroco invests in lift service company in Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Pegroco Invest AB :

* Said on Tuesday had acquired RC Hisservice AB, supplier of lift installation and services in west Sweden

* Initial acquisition price for shares amounts to maximum of 34 million Swedish crowns ($3.80 million)

* Sellers have right to earn-out of maximum 6 million crowns during next two years

* Acquired 90.1 percent of shares, Kent Carlsson with family remained as owners of 9.9 percent of shares with option to in future increase ownership to over 20 percent

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.9496 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

