Equities fall, volatility rises, Italy underperforms. For more see the European stocks LiveMarkets blog

** European stocks down for 8th straight day

** STOXX 600 falls 0.4 pct after hitting 3 and a half month low

** Volatility index touches highest level since July

** Pharma stocks supported by rising chances of Trump U.S. election win

** Italy underperforms on political jitters, led by banks

** Moller-Maersk slumps after third-quarter earnings miss

** Though results drive shares in Lundbeck, G4S, Hugo Boss, Unibet (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)