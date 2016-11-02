FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 2, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vulcan Materials Q3 shr from cont ops, excluding items, $1.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Vulcan Materials Co

* Q3 revenue rose 8 percent to $1 billion (not $3.58 billion)

* Q3 earnings per share $1.06 (not $2.83) from continuing operations

* Vulcan announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.01 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Too soon to issue firm guidance, expect to see broad-based volume and pricing growth by continued margin expansion in 2017

* Vulcan- compared with prior year's q3, qtrly aggregates shipments declined 2.3 million tons, or 4%

* Vulcan materials co - "would expect to see broad-based volume and pricing growth accompanied by continued margin expansion in 2017"

* Vulcan materials - "slower than expected large project starts and extremely wet weather impacted shipments in several key markets throughout quarter" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

