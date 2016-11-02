BRIEF-Controlling shareholder reduces stake in Vitalyze.me to 84.2 pct

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Vitalyzeme Saude e Tecnologia SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its controlling shareholder Metropolis Capital Markets GmbH (Metropolis) had reduced its stake in the company to 84.2 percent from 88.6 percent

* 704,700 ordinary shares of the company were sold and 605,800 ordinary shares were transferred to the third party as payment for services provided to Vitalyze.me

* Metropolis to invest proceeds into the company via a loan agreement

Source text: bit.ly/2e2eX4y

Further company coverage: