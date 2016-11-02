DERIVATIVES-Banks team up for standard repack terms

LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - Four global banks have teamed up to offer standard documentation for repackaged transactions that enable insurers and pension funds to customise the risk and return profile of their debt investments.

Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Societe Generale have launched Standard Repackaging Documentation in collaboration with law firm Simmons & Simmons.

Harmonised documentation is expected to reduce costs and improve transparency in repackaged transactions, but the cross-market initiative primarily aims to address the treatment of derivatives underlying repack transactions issued out of special purpose vehicles in the event of a swap counterparty default.

"This project aims to create a more efficient and transparent market for repackaging transactions by providing standardised contracts," said Pierre Lescourret, global head of engineering for equities and equity derivatives at SG. "Given the demand for yield in the current low rate environment, these products will be in demand. Standardised documentation will make it easier for institutional clients to invest."

Activity in the instruments came to an abrupt halt following the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers as investors faced multi-year legal battles to get money out of SPVs that had entered into swaps with the bankrupt dealer. Interest has been reignited by an ongoing search for yield and the new documentation incorporates a process that enables another dealer to step in as a swap counterparty, preventing early redemption of the instruments following a default event and providing greater continuity for investors.

FLEXIBLE APPROACH Repack transactions enable investors to customise their credit exposure with bespoke payment dates, currencies or interest rates, through an SPV-issued note that combines debt securities and derivatives.

Structures are broad in nature, ranging from loans that are repackaged into listed and tradable securities, to overseas government bonds that are packaged into domestic currencies for investors unable to enter into over-the-counter swaps.

Many with-profits insurance schemes, for example, are keen to hedge against longer-term rate rises while locking in fixed coupons in the short-term. A typical trade could see an SPV combine government bonds with a series of derivatives to offer a note that pays a fixed coupon for two to three years, reverting to floating format for the remainder of the 15 to 20-year duration.

The new standardised documentation maintains the flexible nature of the market through a base prospectus that sets out the terms on which involved parties are appointed. Individual trades see the prospectus supplemented with series level documentation, for faster approvals when listing securities.

"SPV documentation can be quite long and if investors want a competitive process, then they need to read through thousands of pages of terms and conditions," said Jonathan Rogers, head of EMEA rates structuring at Nomura. "A lot of investors don't have the time and resources to approve multiple SPV programmes required for competitive pricing, so standardisation should see a lot more investors able to participate."

The first transactions under standard documentation are expected to take place before the end of the year. Arranger banks have already created the relevant Luxembourg-incorporated SPVs and the base prospectus is awaiting final approval by the Irish Stock Exchange, where transactions will be listed. The initiative also allows for unlisted transactions.

The ability to compare pricing across different arrangers is expected to drive more competitive pricing and could act as a starting point for building secondary liquidity in traditionally buy-and-hold instruments.

With around 20 active banks in the medium-term note market, dealers involved in the initiative believe that anywhere approaching half of those participants would give the project critical mass to become an industry standard akin to the ISDA Master Agreement in the swaps market.

"This has been over a year in the making but there has been very clear agreement between the arrangers over what we're trying to achieve," said Rogers. "To be able to launch this with four arrangers is a pretty good start and we've had contact from dealers that are eager to join."

BNY Mellon, Citigroup, HSBC and Law Debenture are providing trustee, custodian and agency services for the initiative, while other eligible arrangers have been invited to join. (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)