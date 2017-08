Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nzx Ltd

* Daily average value traded in cash market trading in oct nz$157 million, down 24.4%

* Oct cash market trading total trades 135,630 up 9.9%

* Oct cash market trading daily average trades 6,782 up 15.4%

* Oct total debt transactions total trades 3,117 up 28.4%

* Total equity securities in oct 171