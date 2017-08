BRIEF-Jernigan Capital Q3 earnings per share $0.84

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Jernigan Capital Inc:

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.40 - $2.52

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per $3.01 - $3.12

* Announces $0.84 earnings per share and $0.90 adjusted earnings per share for third quarter; increases annual guidance

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.90

* Q3 earnings per share $0.84

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says increases annual guidance

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.46 - $0.59

* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 - $0.64

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $2.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.08, revenue view $6.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S