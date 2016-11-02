BRIEF-ASX Oct average daily value on-market in cash markets $3.87 bln

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Asx Ltd

* In oct average daily futures volume was up 26% and oct average daily options volume was down 30% on pcp

* Value of asx-listed stocks, as measured by all ordinaries index, fell 2.2% in october 2016

* Expected future volatility (as measured by s&p/asx 200 vix) fell in october to an average of 14.1 (compared to 14.4 in september)

* In october 2016, total capital raised was $6.5 billion, down 45% on previous corresponding period

* In october 2016, average daily number of trades in cash market trading was 20% higher than pcp

* In october 2016, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were up 25% on pcp

* In october 2016, notional value of otc interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $324 billion, compared to $207 billion in pcp

* Oct average daily value on-market in cash markets $3.870 billion versus $3.789 billion