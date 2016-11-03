BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank 9-mth net interest income of CHF 237.5 mln

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :

* 9-month consolidated net profit of 136.8 million Swiss francs ($140.94 million), up 1.9 percent year on year

* 9-month net interest income of 237.5 million francs, up 5.5. percent yoy

* Sees FY net interest income of 315 million to 320 million Swiss francs

* Sees FY 2016 result between 181 million and 184 million Swiss francs

* Plans increase in the distribution of 0.50 franc to 11.50 francs per share

