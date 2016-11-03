BRIEF-Biomed-Lublin announces changes in shareholding structure

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Biomed-Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Organizacja Polskich Dystrybutorow Farmaceutycznych (OPDF) bought 4,773,005 shares of the company which represents 14.17 pct stake

* Before the transaction OPDF owned 3.39 pct of stake in the company

* Stanislaw Bogdanski sold 4,773,005 shares in Biomed-Lublin

* After the transaction, Stanislaw Bogdanski owns 1.52 pct stake, before transaction Stanislaw Bogdanski owned 12.31 pct stake

