10 months ago
BRIEF-Biomed-Lublin announces changes in shareholding structure
#Healthcare
November 3, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Biomed-Lublin announces changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Biomed-Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Organizacja Polskich Dystrybutorow Farmaceutycznych (OPDF) bought 4,773,005 shares of the company which represents 14.17 pct stake

* Before the transaction OPDF owned 3.39 pct of stake in the company

* Stanislaw Bogdanski sold 4,773,005 shares in Biomed-Lublin

* After the transaction, Stanislaw Bogdanski owns 1.52 pct stake, before transaction Stanislaw Bogdanski owned 12.31 pct stake

