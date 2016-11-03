FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ing Groep Q3 total underlying income up 9 pct to 4.36 billion euros
November 3, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ing Groep Q3 total underlying income up 9 pct to 4.36 billion euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV :

* Q3 total underlying income 4.36 billion euros (+9pct), gross result 2.14 billion euros (+22 pct)

* ING Group 3Q16 net result 1,349 million euros (or eur 0.35 per share); robust ING Group CET1 ratio and ING Bank ROE

* ING Group fully-loaded CET1 ratio rose to 13.5 pct; ING Bank underlying ROE of 11.3% for first nine months of 2016

* ING Bank 3Q16 underlying net result 1,336 million euros, up 22.3 pct year-on-year, reflecting solid commercial momentum

* Operating expenses at ING Bank declined slightly year-on-year and sequentially; risk costs remained relatively low at 34 bps of average RWA

* ING Bank recorded 3.6 billion euros of net core lending growth and attracted 2.0 billion euros of net customer deposits in 3Q16

* ING Bank performance reflects continued loan growth at healthy margins, as well as higher commission and fee income

* Managing pressure on returns from continuous regulatory burden and low interest rate environment Source text: bit.ly/2fxDoYR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

