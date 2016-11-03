FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Orpea "confident" of beating its full year revenue outlook
November 3, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 10 months ago

France's Orpea "confident" of beating its full year revenue outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - French nursing home operator Orpea said on Thursday it was "very confident" of beating its full-year revenue guidance, helped by strong international growth.

 The company now expects full year revenue to exceed the previously set objective of 2.81 billion euros.

 For the first 9 months of 2016, revenue rose 20.8 percent to 2.11 billion euros, with more than half of the growth coming from outside France.

 In the third quarter, Orpea's international business grew by 36 percent, which means around two-fifths of the company's revenue is now generated internationally.

 The company, which operated in 10 countries as of July 2016, said in September it might consider opportunities to move into new geographical regions.

 So far in 2016 Orpea has announced the acquisitions of MEDI-System in Poland and Sanyres group in Spain. (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

