10 months ago
BRIEF-The Bank of Greenland Q3 profit before tax up at DKK 34.8 mln
November 3, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-The Bank of Greenland Q3 profit before tax up at DKK 34.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Groenlandsbanken A/S :

* Reported on Wednesday Q3 net interest and fees income 73.4 million Danish crowns ($11 million) versus 71.6 million crowns

* Q3 impairment of loans 3.0 million crowns versus 4.7 million crowns year ago

* Q3 profit before tax 34.8 million crowns versus 27.7 million crowns year ago

* Said in 2016 expects by and large unchanged overall income compared to 2015

* Still expects profit before value adjustments and write-downs at the level of 125 million-145 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.6939 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
