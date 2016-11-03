FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Park Street Asset Management reaches 55.9 pct in Nordicom
November 3, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Park Street Asset Management reaches 55.9 pct in Nordicom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nordicom A/S :

* Said on Wednesday that according to preliminary count Park Street Asset Management Limited (Park Street) received acceptances from shareholders representing 12.34 pct of share capital in Nordicom

* Following expiry of offer period Park Street would hold total of 6.7 million shares in Nordicom, representing 55.9 pct of Nordicom's share capital

* Park Street announced mandatory takeover offer for Nordicom on Sept. 7

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
