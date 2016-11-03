FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Insurer RSA eyes reinsurance or sale of 1 bln stg of old asbestos claims
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2016 / 8:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Insurer RSA eyes reinsurance or sale of 1 bln stg of old asbestos claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Rsa

* Ceo stephen hester says ~"my guess is it would be our best ever 9 months of underwriting profits"

* Cfo scott egan says ~expects to make 250 million stg of cost reductions by end-2016

* Ceo stephen hester says ~exploring reinsurance or sale of 1 billion stg of legacy insurance business, mainly old asbestos claims

* Ceo stephen hester says ~brexit fx moves positive for rsa, as 70 percent of operations outside uk, interest rate impact negative for pension

* Ceo stephen hester says ~pension position has moved from small surplus to "slightly over" 200 million stg deficit Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.