BRIEF-Insurer RSA eyes reinsurance or sale of 1 bln stg of old asbestos claims

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Rsa

* Ceo stephen hester says ~"my guess is it would be our best ever 9 months of underwriting profits"

* Cfo scott egan says ~expects to make 250 million stg of cost reductions by end-2016

* Ceo stephen hester says ~exploring reinsurance or sale of 1 billion stg of legacy insurance business, mainly old asbestos claims

* Ceo stephen hester says ~brexit fx moves positive for rsa, as 70 percent of operations outside uk, interest rate impact negative for pension

* Ceo stephen hester says ~pension position has moved from small surplus to "slightly over" 200 million stg deficit Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)