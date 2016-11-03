BRIEF-Lenovo Group qtrly net profit $157 mln

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd :

* Qtrly revenue $11.23 billion versus $12.15 billion

* Qtrly net profit $157 million versus loss of $714 million

* Booked disposal gains of $129 million and $206 million in fiscal quarter one and two respectively

* Qtrly gross profit margin 14.3 percent versus 13.0 percent

* Interim dividend of HK 6.0 cents per share

* Expects to generate run-rate savings of about US$337 million from headcount and other savings

* Market conditions may remain tough in short term