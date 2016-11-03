FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Richter lifts 2016 profit guidance after strong Q3
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 3, 2016 / 8:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Richter lifts 2016 profit guidance after strong Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Sees 2016 operating profit margin at 14 percent versus 11 percent previously -CEO

* Improvement largely due to lower research and development expenditure, now seen at just 10 percent of revenue versus 12 percent earlier

* Sees 2016 full-year revenue rising moderately in euros, somewhere in positive zero range, versus 0-5 percent decline projected earlier -CEO

* Revenues from Russia, Richter's biggest market, estimated at 18.5 billion roubles, half a billion above previous guidance

* Polish, U.S. markets to perform better than previously expected, but oral contraceptive market in general decline

* No specific acquisition plans for the time being

* Shares gain 1.4 percent, outperform wider Budapest stock market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.