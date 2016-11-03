FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources Q3 loss per share $0.29
November 3, 2016 / 9:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources Q3 loss per share $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd :

* Forecasts annual 2016 production levels to average between 514,000 and 563,000 bbl/d of crude oil and NGLS

* Canadian natural resources limited announces 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.29

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.32

* Total natural gas quarterly production volumes averaged 1,645 mmcf/d

* Forecasts annual 2016 production levels to average between 1,705 and 1,735 mmcf/d of natural gas, before royalties

* Q4/16 production guidance before royalties is forecast to average between 575,000 and 599,000 bbl/d of crude oil and ngls

* Q4/16 production guidance before royalties is forecast to average between 1,690 and 1,720 mmcf/d of natural gas.

* Canadian Natural's annual 2016 capital expenditures are targeted to be approximately $4.4 billion

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
